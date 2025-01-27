King Charles forced to take huge decision about Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie’s daughter

King Charles has been forced to take a huge decision about the future of Lady Louise Windsor, the 21-year-old daughter of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie.

According to a latest report, Louise is unlikely to become a working royal despite being a beloved member of the Royal Family.

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine that Charles would not make Louise a working member of the Royal family because of the monarchy's need to be accountable to taxpayers and keep costs down.

If Charles or his son, Prince William, make Louise a working Royal, it would mean “extra staff, extra administration, extra security – extra cost."

"It's clear that for the next 15 years or so (depending on when Prince George decides to take up, full-time royal duties), the working Royals are going to become extremely thin on the ground,” the expert said.

Bond added, "But I’m doubtful that Lady Louise would ever become a full-time working royal, partly because I’m not sure she would want to, and also because The King and William know only too well that the monarchy has to be increasingly accountable to the taxpayer.

“And that is not the direction that either the King or William want to take.”