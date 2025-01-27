Meghan Markle aims to silence critics, achieve her most successful year yet

Meghan Markle has reportedly decided to get back at her haters by achieving her most successful year yet, a Royal insider has revealed.

According to a new report, the Duchess of Sussex is gearing up for a massive comeback in 2025 as she launches her new Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.

The former Suits star has also made her social media comeback years after quitting it post marring into Royal family.

With her new cooking series set to put her back in the spotlight, an insider said it could pave the way for the Duchess to pen her tell-all memoir, reported Radar Online.

According to the insider, Meghan has been flooded with offers for a book deal and is also rumoured to be considering launching her own lifestyle magazine.

"The series may open up new avenues for her, putting her in the spotlight and increasing interest in a potential tell-all memoir,” the insider said.

“It's well known that she's been approached repeatedly for one, with lucrative offers on the table. In addition, there's chatter about her possibly launching her own lifestyle magazine.

“As she approaches 2025, she's determined to make it her most successful year yet, aiming to silence her critics and truly excel."