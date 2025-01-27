'Disney' alum Skai Jackson becomes first-time mom

 
Skai Jackson gives birth to first baby with her boyfriend

January 27, 2025

Skai Jackson has welcomed her first child into her home.

The former Disney star, 22, has kept her boyfriend's under wrap as well as her child's gender and birthdate.

Skai did share a glimpse of the newborn's hands this Sunday in a photo posted on Instagram—announcing the arrival of the infant, who she named "Kasai."

The Jessie star—who also plays the same character Zuri Ross in its spinoff Bunk'ed—previously spoke of the "new chapter" when she confirmed her pregnancy in November 2024.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!” Skai told People Magazine at the time.

The Dancing With The Stars alum also released her book Reach For The Skai: How to Inspire, Empower And Clapback in 2019.

