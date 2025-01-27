 
Aaron Judge and wife Samantha Bracksieck announce huge milestone

Aaron Judge addresses his absence at the 2024 AL MVP Award dinner

January 27, 2025

Aaron Judge was close to another milestone on Saturday when he missed the 2024 AL MVP Awards dinner.

In a pre-recorded video that played at the dinner as part of his acceptance speech, the New York Yankees outfielder, 32, revealed the reason behind not accepting the award in person.

"I want to start by apologising for missing the award dinner this evening. However, my wife Samantha and I are expecting our first child any day, and could unfortunately not make it," he said in his acceptance speech.

Judge and his wife Samantha Bracksieck are reportedly expecting a girl, a source told The New York Post.

The couple married in a private ceremony in Maui, Hawaii, on December 13, 2021, per The Daily Mail. However, the pair never formally announced their engagement prior to exchanging vows.

