Hugh Jackman reveals skill that 'messed up' opening night of NYC concert

Hugh Jackman is mastering his skipping skills for NYC concerts.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor, 56, dropped an Instagram video on Sunday which showed him working up a sweat to perfect his skipping skills.

Jackman could be seen in a sweat-drenched tank top and shorts in the clip, smiling as he jumped rope effortlessly.

“So here’s the thing… my trainer Beth Lewis and I worked for months and months to get me remotely close to being ready to do this jump rope choreo on stage,” Jackman explained in the caption.

The actor then explained the purpose behind the practice, hinting that he wasn't too satisfied with his performance at the opening night of his From New York, With Love concerts.

“She has the patience of a saint!!! And while I still messed up, I had a blast. And get to do it again 21 more times! Thank you @bethlewisfit #fromnewyorkwithlove @radiocitymusichall,” he added.

Jackman finished the routine by raising the rope and wrapping it around his arms in the air.

The video comes even after his Deadpool & Wolverine costar Ryan Reynolds complimented his singing and dancing skills after the Saturday show.

"This fella puts on a show. I had no idea he could sing and dance. I knew he could stab and grunt," Reynolds wrote in one of his Instagram Stories from the show.

"The show is an immersive retrospective and jamboree of feeling, giggles and joy," Reynolds added.

From New York, With Love is Jackman’s first concert in five years where is performing songs and screen roles, including Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman, The Boy From Oz, and The Music Man.