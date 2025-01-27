Meghan Markle stuck in tricky situation after delaying Netflix cooking show

Meghan Markle has been stuck in a tricky situation after delaying her Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, due to devastating Los Angeles fires.

According to a PR expert, the Duchess of Sussex, who recently made her return to social media, should take a break from posting on Instagram.

Speaking with The Express, PR expert Fiona Minett said that posting now could undermine the delay Meghan requested for her upcoming series.

Minett noted that any promotion Meghan does now risks a backlash while suggesting that the Duchess she should prioritize supporting the LA community's recovery efforts.

"I think Meghan is in somewhat of a tricky situation,” the expert told the publication.

“She’s not regularly posted on social media in support of any of her post-royal ventures and given that each post or announcement she does make attracts such huge attention, and quite often a backlash, I think she’s probably between a rock and a hard place,” she added.

"Any promotion she does now risks a backlash that she is undermining the delay she asked for as a result of the LA fires; why is she promoting her new show when she said she wanted to dedicate her time to supporting the recovery of the LA community?"