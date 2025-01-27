Tim McGraw shares why he walked away from bull riding drama

Tim McGraw revealed the real reason behind bowing out of an upcoming Netflix drama centered on the intense action of bull riding.

The country music legend, who last starred in the prequel of Yellowstone 1883 created by Taylor Sheridan, was set to star and take part as the executive producer of the unnamed bull riding drama.

However due to his looming back surgery and longer recovery period after the surgery McGraw had to swallow the pill of stepping away from the physically demanding role, according to a report by Deadline.

Moreover, the 57-year-old star also underwent knee surgery in August 2024 which forced him to cancel any tour scheduled for the rest of the year.

A statement from a May 2024 announcement reads that the show centers on a champion bull rider who faces "life-or-death crossroads when confronted by the arrival of a fearless young rider whose existence challenges his ways and unearths secrets that force him to reckon with his past," per the outlet.

Additionally, recasting rumors for the series have been circulating lately.

McGraw has both successful singing and acting careers had worked in notable films such as Tomorrowland, The Blind Side, Friday Night Lights, and many more.