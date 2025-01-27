Gracie Abrams responds to fan petition against her tour opener Dora Jar

Gracie Abrams has spoken up on an online petition that's demanding changes in her upcoming tour.

Taking to Instagram, Abrams, 25, left a comment under a post by Stereogumon on Saturday to share her two cents on the now-deleted petition that demanded the tour opener Dora Jar to be replaced.

"Just hearing about this absolute ridiculousness… so wildly uncool and bizarre and also just does not remotely add up," Abrams wrote in response to the former petition that termed it "impossible to familiarize ourselves with her slow-paced songs” with only less than two weeks till the upcoming shows across Europe and UK.

The Grammy nominee went on to call out the online petitioner who suggested that "Dora’s slow tempo songs" may not get the crowd excited or create a memorable concert experience.

"I’ve only seen everyone’s total excitement and I couldn’t be luckier or prouder to share a stage with this talented wonder," Abrams continued. "Stream everything she’s ever made whether or not you’re coming to the show. Dora forever and ever."

Abrams then took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to reiterate that Jar will remain her tour opener despite the earlier criticism.

"Hi reiterating this and then dropping it. I am so excited to share a stage with this gem of an artist. Love you Dora [heart emoji]," she wrote over a screenshot of the comment she left under Stereogum's post.