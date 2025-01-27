 
Geo News

Steven Spielberg on what inspired him to become a father

Steven Spielberg names a coworker who changed his perspective on family

By
Web Desk
|

January 27, 2025

Steven Spielberg on what inspired him to become a father
Steven Spielberg on what inspired him to become a father

Steven Spielberg had an unexpected calling after working with Drew Barrymore in the '80s.

The director-actor bond took centre stage during a panel talk at the TCM Classic Film Festival in New York where the duo spoke of their dynamics on shoots, especially their 1982 project E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

"I think E.T., for me, is the one I'm the most proud of," Barrymore said during the Saturday panel, adding that "it's the one that changed" her life.

The actress, 49, continued, "There's no question about that. Everything in my life is about how I got believed in by one human being, and that is the life that I try to honour every day."

The famed director, 78, also reciprocated, saying, it "changed my life also."

"Up until that point—’81, ’82— I was just making movies," Spielberg explained. "That was my life. I was obsessed with telling stories, but making E.T. made me want to be a father for the first time. I never even thought about that until E.T."

Barrymore jokingly asked, "I didn't ruin that for you?" to which Spielberg replied, "The opposite."

"Thank goodness, my job is done," she replied, jokingly.

Spielberg is now dad to seven adult children, ranging between ages 28 to 48.

"I have seven kids and six grandkids," he continued at the event. "I've shown the film to all my kids and a couple of my grandkids."

‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery video
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?