Justin Baldoni's sister breaks silence amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni's younger sister, Sara Baldoni broke silence in the ongoing legal matter between her brother and his It Ends with Us costar Blake Lively.

The actor, who recently turned 41, received a warmest birthday wish by his younger sister in an Instagram post.

“Happy birthday JB,” Sara penned the post, adding, “I love you and I celebrate you - the man you are, the love you embody, the strength of your connection to God, the essence of your being, your dedication to truth, to service and to love - today and all days.”

Justin Baldoni filed counter lawsuit against Blake Lively after she sued him of sexual harassment in December

“I am so proud to call you my big brother and annoyingly squeeze the hell out of you until the end of time,” she concluded the post.

Sara’s birthday wish for her brother comes amid the Jane the Virgin actor being sued by the 37-year-old actress of sexual harassment during production during the shoot of It Ends with Us.

In December 2024, Blake Lively in a lawsuit accused Justin Baldoni of creating a hostile work environment and starting a smear campaign against her.

However, in response, the Five Feet Apart director filed a counter lawsuit against the Gossip Girl alum and her husband, Ryan Reynolds asserting that she took an unfair amount of control over the film's script.