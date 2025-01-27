 
Geo News

Jennifer Aniston upset for Michelle Obama amid new rumours: Report

Barrack Obama and Jennifer Aniston recently sparked dating rumours

By
Web Desk
|

January 27, 2025

Photo: Jennifer Aniston upset for Michelle Obama amid new rumours: Report
Photo: Jennifer Aniston upset for Michelle Obama amid new rumours: Report

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly concerned about the married life of Barrack Obama and his wife, Michelle.

As fans will be aware, the FRIENDS veteran and the former were recently linked romantically.

The rumor was started on social media by someone who claimed that they had seen a DM Jennifer Aniston sent to one of her friends admitting to the affair with Obama.

These were further amplified by Megyn Kelly with her remarks that Michelle Obama's absence at Jimmy Carter's funeral and her announcement that she would skip Donald Trump's inauguration could be signs of underlying tensions between the former Democratic president and his wife.

However, a new report of RadarOnline.com confirmed that the Jennifer and Obama “barely know each other,” and are not dating.

"She truly doesn't know how people come up with this stuff out of nowhere. More than being concerned about it, she's totally baffled,” they continued.

"However, Jen's upset for Michelle because she's seen stories about the Obamas' marriage being on the rocks,” the informant added.

