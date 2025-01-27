 
Darius Rucker reveals secret to staying grounded amid fame

Darius Rucker says he loves making music

January 27, 2025

Darius Rucker has revealed that his upbringing has kept him grounded during his 40 years success career in the music industry.

In a conversation with Page Six, the 58-year-old singer credited his mother for his humble attitude.

“I mean, my mom raised me right,” he said.

The Hootie & the Blowfish frontman further shared that he loves making music, but at the end of the day, it’s “a job.”

“I love it and it’s fun, but it’s a job,” Darius told the outlet.

“It’s easy to stay grounded,” continued the Wagon Wheel hitmaker. “You know, I still got to get up in the morning, put my pants on and answer the calls for my kids and you got home and kind of clean the room and make the bed and all that stuff.”

“I don’t look at it as because I sold records that I’ve done anything so special that I shouldn’t feel more arrogant or anything. I just feel like, you know, my job is good and I’m good at it,” added Darius.

