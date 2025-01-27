Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life

Liza Minnelli’s close pal, Allan Lazare, has dished on the American dancer, singer, and actress’ great disappointment in her life

In a recently released documentary Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, he candidly talked about Liza’s relationship with her family.

"We have been with Liza through all her emotional setbacks, like miscarriages," Lazare said.

Referring to Liza’s multiple miscarriages, he continued, "If she had to pick one thing that she's disappointed in her life, that's not being a mother.”

"She would have been a great mother. She has so much to give. She's been so wonderful with our children," Lazare, who died from cancer at age of 85 on February 24, 2024, added.

Lazare's wife Arlene said while reflecting on special bond between her daughter and Minnelli, "We have a picture when our daughter was three years old around a Christmas tree (with) Liza hugging her.”

“And then 35 years later, when our daughter had a three-year-old, we have a picture around that same Christmas tree," Arlene added.

"She taught our daughter when she was six years old how to sing (her signature song) Liza with a Z.... Our daughter was so proud to sing it, and she sang it all over the place for everybody.

"She would have made an incredible mother, and life wasn't perfect. But she moved on, and she's become part of our family."

"I think that's part of our attraction for her. We've kept this bond with sort of a family she didn't have," she concluded.

For those unversed, Liza Minnelli has been married to Peter Allen, 1967–1974, Jack Haley Jr., 1974–1979, Mark Gero, 1979–1992, and David Gest, 2002–2007.