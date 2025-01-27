Prince Harry onto his next mission after major victory against UK press

Prince Harry is onto his next mission to bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK after huge win against UK press.

The Duke of Sussex recently made headlines after settling his case with News Group Newspapers after they agreed to pay damages and released an apology, admitting wrongdoings.

According to a report by Hello! Magazine, Harry is now focused on his case against the UK government regarding his and his family’s protection in the country.

"The goal for Prince Harry is simple,” a source told the publication.

They added, “He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help support his patronages and their important work."

"The next case is fundamentally important to him in terms of his family," another source, who claims to have known the Duke of Sussex for years, added.

"It's not quite the end of the story for him, but it's a major chapter that's been closed and dealt with," they added.