Jenna Ortega breaks silence on relationship rumors with Johnny Depp

Jenna Ortega has finally addressed the relationship rumors with Johnny Depp.

During the interview with BuzzFeed, when she asked about the "craziest" rumor she's heard about herself, the Wednesday actress replied, "Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp, and I wanted everybody to leave us alone."

"I never spoke on that. I never said anything like that," clarified Jenna, calling the speculations "pretty hilarious."

“I was on set with Richard E. Grant and he came up to me and he said, ‘Oh, so you and Johnny,'” recalled the actress. “I laughed because I don’t know that person.”

On the other side, Johnny's rep also dismissed the rumors that the Pirates of the Caribbean star is in a relationship with Jenna.

“Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Miss Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her,” the 61-year-old actor's spokesperson said.

“He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be,” continued the statement. “He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumors that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”