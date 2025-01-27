 
Geo News

Jenna Ortega breaks silence on relationship rumors with Johnny Depp

Jenna Ortega addresses rumors that she is in a relationship with Johnny Depp

By
Web Desk
|

January 27, 2025

Jenna Ortega breaks silence on relationship rumors with Johnny Depp
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on relationship rumors with Johnny Depp

Jenna Ortega has finally addressed the relationship rumors with Johnny Depp.

During the interview with BuzzFeed, when she asked about the "craziest" rumor she's heard about herself, the Wednesday actress replied, "Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp, and I wanted everybody to leave us alone."

"I never spoke on that. I never said anything like that," clarified Jenna, calling the speculations "pretty hilarious."

“I was on set with Richard E. Grant and he came up to me and he said, ‘Oh, so you and Johnny,'” recalled the actress. “I laughed because I don’t know that person.”

On the other side, Johnny's rep also dismissed the rumors that the Pirates of the Caribbean star is in a relationship with Jenna.

“Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Miss Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her,” the 61-year-old actor's spokesperson said.

“He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be,” continued the statement. “He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumors that are intended to harm his reputation and career.” 

‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery video
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?