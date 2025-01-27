Prince Harry leaked personal mission for Meghan, Archie, Lilibet amid UK case comes out

Prince Harry reportedly has very focused plans when it comes to setting himself a win for the new case that he is set to sit through.

For those unversed, the upcoming case is one for better security arrangements for himself, Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

And a report about what his ‘personal mission’ in all of this is, has come via a report by Hello! and follows the high of Prince Harry’s victory against News Group Newspapers, over things like phone hacking, and stalking.

According to the report by the outlet, “The goal for Prince Harry is simple.”

“He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help support his patronages and their important work.”

It is set to take place in February of this year, just off of the Vancouver-Whistler Invictus Games and is an appeal the Duke put in after losing the initial hearing by the Home Office.

They claim that due to the couple’s decision to step down as senior members they are no longer eligible for state funded protection, however, the Duke’s demands come following neo-nazi threats.

Even a source echoed similar sentiments and admitted the same thing.

Per this insider, “The next case is fundamentally important to him in terms of his family.”

“It's not quite the end of the story for him, but it's a major chapter that's been closed and dealt with.”

It is pertinent to mention that a win in this case might mean more trips back across the pond for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, especially given King Charles’ ongoing battle with cancer.