Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?

Bradley Cooper was recently spotted celebrating his favourite football team's victory with his daughter Lea after the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl LIX.

As reported by Daily Mail, the 50-year-old actor and his seven-year-old daughter were spotted cheering for the winners on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

For the game night, the father-daughter duo decked out in green Eagles gear.

Bradley Cooper was spotted with beau Gigi Hadid last week in Philadelphia

They flashed bright smiles as they went down to the field to celebrate the team's victory, according to the publication.

The Maestro actor opted to wear a green knit beanie and layered a black jacket with the Eagles logo over a quarter zip.

The Star Is Born actor also sported gray trousers and black suede boots for his outfit to cheer on his beloved team.

The duo’s outing comes after the reports that Cooper and Hadid were spotted enjoying the series previously in the city together along with their respective daughters they share with different partners.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were first linked in October 2023, after being spotted together in New York. They have been seen together several times since then.

Moreover, an inside source revealed to PEOPLE magazine the couple is currently enjoying their relationship and not rushing into marriage.

They stated that Gigi and Bradley are "serious about each other, but an engagement would be a big step."