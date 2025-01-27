Royal family releases new statement announcing King Charles’ next move

 
January 27, 2025

The Royal family released a new statement as King Charles is set to make history as the first British head of state to visit Auschwitz.

The monarch will tour the former Nazi concentration camp to mark the 80th anniversary of its liberation as reported by BBC.

In their social media post, the Buckingham Palace dropped a monochromatic snap of Auschwitz, announcing Charles’ trip to Poland.

“Today is Holocaust Memorial Day, and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp,” they penned.

“The King will attend commemorative events in Poland to mark the anniversary later today.”

A source close to King Charles has described his trip as a "deeply personal pilgrimage,” noting that it holds great significance for the monarch.

This comes after Queen Camilla attended a Holocaust Memorial Day reception hosted by the Anne Frank Trust to mark the 80th death anniversary of the teenager.

During her speech, Camilla highlighted the disturbing rises in Islamophobia and antisemitism while emphasising the of fighting prejudice.

“This year we commemorate the 80th anniversary of the death of Anne Frank in Bergen Belsen, at the age of 15. Had she lived, she would be 95,” Camilla began her speech.

“We can only guess at what she would have made of her legacy,” she continued. “Yet her story demonstrates that even the quietest, loneliest voice in the wilderness can change the world. That is the true power of words.”

