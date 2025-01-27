‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away

Prince Harry has just been called out for making shell shocking moves away from the Firm when he had the ‘keys’ to the entire Commonwealth at his disposal during his time as a working royal.

The comments and allegations have been issued by royal author Andrew Morton.

He dished on the work Prince Harry was doing behind the scenes before his US move, on the Pod Save the King podcast and began by saying, “Harry was having conversations in a London hotel with Oprah Winfrey back in November 2018, just six months after they'd been married.”

There was also a point where “They were thinking about living in New Zealand and they even spoke to the Prime Minister of New Zealand about this - so they had all kinds of plots and thoughts for their future.”

But “It didn't work out because when it actually comes down to it, Prince Harry is cursed with charisma but hates being a prince and I think that he saw Meghan as a way out,” Mr Morton admitted.

“They didn't have to leave the Royal Family in the way that they did, but they did,” in the end.

The same expert also dished on the shocking manner in which Queen Elizabeth was tasked with the Queenship after her father passed away suddenly, and drew notice to how ‘understanding’ she’s become towards anyone who needed a holiday to live normal life.

Because “Back in the late 1940's after they married, The Queen and Prince Philip lived in Malta for a while as he was pursuing his career in the Royal Navy and many thought he would end up as First Lord of the Admiralty as he was such a star.”

And “They never thought for a minute that George VI would die so soon and thought that they would have 20 years or so on the fringes of the Royal Family.”

This is precisely the reason why “the Queen had always been very understanding of anybody who wants to step back for a few years and just enjoy family life because you're a long time being a royal,” the expert noted before signing off.