'Sister Wives' Janelle Brown exposes Kody’s hidden financial habits

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown, who split from Kody Brown over two years ago, has dropped a bombshell about his use of their family money.

Shedding light on the early years of their plural marriage on the January 26 episode of Sister Wives, the 55-year-old ex-wife of Kody shared, "We weighed in on what bills should be paid, how we were going to pay, who got priority.”

Janelle, who handled the Brown family’s bookkeeping, quipped, "And then the last several years, Kody would just take out funds and I don't know what for. And the money was just being spent and lots of it."

The mother of six children, whom she shares with Kody, went on to add, "Towards the end, it was just really hard."

Moving forward, the 56-year-old Kody also shared his perspective on the finances, saying, "I was a father to 18 and a husband to more than just Janelle. So we had a lot of places that money needed to go that weren't always Janelle's business."

“Janelle was doing the bookkeeping so some of the bills to be paid by all of us, were supposed to be paid by her,” the patriarch stated.

Responding to Kody’s remarks, she said that her financial work was "right on the money."

"He loves this mantra that somehow I was the all-powerful one, with all the financial control. I really was just the person who recorded the transactions and sent them to the CPA,” Janelle concluded.

Notably, these revelations came after a property dispute in Sister Wives started, which is about Coyote Pass, a large piece of land Kody, Janelle, and his other two ex-wives, Meri Brown and Christine Brown, purchased to build homes.

They now indulged in disagreement on how to divide it fairly since all three of them have left the plural marriage.