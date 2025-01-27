King Charles 'historic' move in Kate Middleton's honour raises questions

The impression that Kate Middleton charges designers for wearing their clothes is wrong and any suggestions that her daughter Princess Charlotte will do so are also misleading because Royals are not supposed to accept free clothing from designers, even if they are high-profile.

The Princess of Wales does not charge designers for wearing their clothes; in fact, she pays for her own clothing and does not accept free clothes from designers, following royal protocol where royals are expected to purchase their own attire.

She buys her own clothes from her personal funds, just like any other citizen.

By wearing their designs, Kate inadvertently gives significant publicity to the brands, which is considered a benefit for the designers.

Sometimes, designers might loan her outfits for major events, but she would still pay for any items she chooses to keep.

But the royal is expected to find herself in a difficult situation if King Charles goes ahead with his plans to grant her the power to give royal warrants.

According to some latest reports in the British media, Prince William’s wife is expected to be the first Princess of Wales in 115 years who will be granted the power to give royal warrants.

A "Royal Warrant of Appointment" is a seal of approval given by senior members of the British royal family to brands or people they support.

It’s a "mark of recognition" to those who "have regularly supplied goods or services to the Royal Household."

According to multiple outlets, Kate is viewed as an important asset to Britain's fashion industry. Her photographed items often go viral and sell out. Her influence is estimated to be worth over $1 billion in sales.

While the king's intention to grant her the authority would be a great honour for Kate Middleton, it risks creating controversies which the Princess of Wales have so far evaded.

According to some experts, no amount of argument would be enough when any local brand comes up with an objection to her future decision to give royal warrant to a certain company.

The experts are of the view that it would only put extra pressure on the queen amid her health issues which have already affected her ability to carry out royal duties.