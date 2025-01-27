Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank enjoy outing with pop icon Ellie Goulding

Princess Eugenie, younger daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, recently enjoyed a night out with husband Jack Brooksbank and close friend Ellie Goulding.

Eugenie turned heads with her laid back look during the outing at one of London’s most exclusive places, as reported by MainOnline.

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Ellie Goulding spotted on casual outing

The trio enjoyed a relaxed time with Eugenie donning a casual ensemble: a blazer paired with coordinating pencil trousers and a LOCI white trainers. Meanwhile, her husband Jack wore black jeans with a matching overcoat, accessorizing with a wool hat.

However, the Hollywood star Ellie also went for a casual look in leather trousers.

It is worth mentioning that this outing comes after the royal couple spent their holidays with Jack’s parents George and Nicola Brooksbank. This marked the first time Princess Eugenie stayed with her in-laws following her marriage to Jack in 2018.

Eugenie, mother of two kids, previously called her in-laws “wonderful people” during her conversation with BBC.

“They're really wonderful people. Seven years, you get to know people pretty well. They're already sort of parents and brother,” she stated.