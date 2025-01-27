Idyllic filming location for Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' revealed

Christopher Nolan’s 'The Odyssey' boasts a star studded cast including Tom Holland and Zendaya

Christopher Nolan’s movie adaptation of The Odyssey will be partly filmed in a location true to Homer’s epic about Odysseus.

Filming will reportedly begin in two months in Sicily, where Homer imagined Odysseus landed with his crew to gather food items and barbecue goats.

In Sicily, the location of shooting will reportedly be the island of Favignana, known as “goat island.”

Part of Nolan’s epic, based on the 8th century BCE composition, will also be shot in Sicily’s Eolian islands. Other filming locations for the movie include the U.K. and Morocco.

The film will be shot using new Imax technology and boasts an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron.

Nolan is also serving as the writer and producer alongside his wife Emma Thomas. The duo recently received knighthood and damehood by King Charles III for making numerous critically acclaimed films in their long careers.

The Odyssey tells the story of Odysseus’ (king of Ithaca) journey back home after the Trojan war. During the 10 year long journey, he encounters many dangers and loses loved ones.