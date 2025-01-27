BLACKPINK Jennie surprises fans with new music

BLACKPINK's Jennie just released her latest single, Zen.

The K-pop artist’s song is an alternate-pop track which is accompanied by a Cho Gi-Seok-directed video, which also comes ahead of her debut solo album, Ruby, which is set to be out on March 7, 2025, to be launched through Odd Atelier/Columbia.

Jennie had previously teased her fans with the record alongside her song, Mantra, back in October and has also confirmed that the project would feature a star-studded lineup of artists as collaborators, which include, Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKJ and Kali Uchis.

Another one of the Kill This Love hitmaker’s song, titled, Love Hangover, is scheduled to drop on January 31, 2025, as per a post by Odd Atelier, on their social media platforms.

Additionally, to celebrate her new music, Jennie has also arranged three The Ruby Experience shows in honour of her album.

The first show would take place on March 6, in Los Angeles, the second in New York on March 10 and the lastly, she would then head towards Seoul in South Korea for the final performance on March 15.

In other news, other members of BLACKPINK have also ventured into solo music with Rosé releasing her debut solo studio album, Rosie, in December, and Jisoo unveiling her debut solo project, ME, in 2023, while Lisa’s debut album, Alter Ego is set to be released on February 28, 2025.