 
Geo News

Meghan Markle faces another major setback amid challenging time

Meghan Markle battles series of setbacks as projects faces delays amid shocking criticism

By
Web Desk
|

January 27, 2025

Meghan Markle faces another major setback amid challenging time
Meghan Markle faces another major setback amid challenging time

Meghan Markle has reportedly suffered another setback after a series of challenges.

The Duchess of Sussex had to delay her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan due to Los Angeles wildfires. Prince Harry and Meghan decided to help the victims but they were criticised by some for appearing as "disaster tourists." 

However, the royal couple still continued their efforts.

Moreover, they then were attacked by a harsh article in Vanity Fair, detailing complaints from staff members, who described their experience working with Meghan as "really, really, really awful." 

In addition to these complaints, the article also made a shocking revelation about Meghan’s team allegedly discussing a “post-Harry divorce” possibility.

Now, following these series of setbacks, Meghan's podcast series has also faced delays. Hello! Magazine reported that the podcast has been pushed back, following the same fate as With Love, Meghan, which will now be released on March 4.

At the time, Meghan expressed that she wanted to “focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires.”

This comes after the end of her deal with Spotify in 2023, after producing just one season of her podcast Archetypes.

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in hooded dress during Paris Fashion Week
Megan Thee Stallion stuns in hooded dress during Paris Fashion Week
King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest appearance
King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest appearance
Khloe Kardashian recalls 'hardest' divorce from Lamar Odom
Khloe Kardashian recalls 'hardest' divorce from Lamar Odom
'Wonderful Queen' Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest move
'Wonderful Queen' Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest move
Prince Harry shares emotional message amid UK return plans with kids
Prince Harry shares emotional message amid UK return plans with kids
Lily Allen breaks down in tears discussing David Harbour divorce rumors
Lily Allen breaks down in tears discussing David Harbour divorce rumors
Meghan Markle set to make big move amid smear campaign video
Meghan Markle set to make big move amid smear campaign
Jenna Dewan breaks silence after finalizing divorce from Channing Tatum
Jenna Dewan breaks silence after finalizing divorce from Channing Tatum