Meghan Markle faces another major setback amid challenging time

Meghan Markle has reportedly suffered another setback after a series of challenges.

The Duchess of Sussex had to delay her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan due to Los Angeles wildfires. Prince Harry and Meghan decided to help the victims but they were criticised by some for appearing as "disaster tourists."

However, the royal couple still continued their efforts.

Moreover, they then were attacked by a harsh article in Vanity Fair, detailing complaints from staff members, who described their experience working with Meghan as "really, really, really awful."

In addition to these complaints, the article also made a shocking revelation about Meghan’s team allegedly discussing a “post-Harry divorce” possibility.

Now, following these series of setbacks, Meghan's podcast series has also faced delays. Hello! Magazine reported that the podcast has been pushed back, following the same fate as With Love, Meghan, which will now be released on March 4.

At the time, Meghan expressed that she wanted to “focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires.”

This comes after the end of her deal with Spotify in 2023, after producing just one season of her podcast Archetypes.