Who is performing at Super Bowl 2025 halftime show?

The Super Bowl halftime show takes place on February 9, 2025

January 27, 2025

Kendrick Lamar is due to headline the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show on February 9, 2025.

The rapper will be joined guest performer SZA at at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Several other artists will also be performing during the pre-game show to celebrate New Orleans' musical heritage, including: Jon Batiste for the National Anthem. Lauren Daigle, Trombone Shorty for "America the Beautiful and Ledisi for "Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Last year's halftime performance featured Usher, Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Lil' Jon, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R.

According to the USA Today, the modern version of the Super Bowl halftime show, featuring a pop singer or musician, was largely established in 1993 when Michael Jackson performed at Super Bowl 27.

