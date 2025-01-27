Taylor Swift, Beyoncé set to attend 2025 Grammy with 'very special guest'

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are confirmed to attend the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

The ceremony of the year 2025, that is set to be held on February 2, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles will be hosted by Trevor Noah, who would be fulfilling the role for the fifth consecutive time.

In the latest trailer shared by the organisers of the ceremony, it was unveiled that two of the music industries biggest names in pop music, that is, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, would be attending the show.

Alongside the Single Ladies crooner and the Blank Space hitmaker, Benson Boone, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter would also be in attendance as well as “a very special guest.”

For Beyoncé, her attendance at the Grammy awards would come amid her 11 nominations that she scored by the grace of her eighth studio album, the country music-themed, Cowboy Carter.

Her nods for the album include the categories of Album of the Year as well as Best Country Album, while her single, Texas Hold ‘Em earned nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

With these nods, the Halo crooner has officially become the most nominated artist in the history of the Grammy Awards show, with a total of 99 nods throughout her career.

While Taylor Swift has also gotten nominated in the categories of Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for her collaborative song with Post Malone, Fortnight. Her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department album is also up for Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.