Kyle Richards feels the shift as daughter Portia eyes college

'ER' star feels the shift as daughter Portia eyes college

Kyle Richards is gearing up for a major change as her daughter Portia Umansky prepares for college.

During her latest Amazon Live streaming, the actress and socialite talked about her daughter’s college plans.

The mother of four was answering a comment about empty-nester life and explained that only half of her daughters live outside her house in Encino.

Kyle shared, “Well, I still have two daughters at home. But, yes, I am definitely heading in that direction because Sophia [Umansky] just turned 25 on Saturday [January 18], but she doesn’t plan on leaving home yet, which I am so grateful [for]. Alexia [Umansky], left home when she was 27, almost 28. And Portia is 16.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stated that her youngest daughter, Portia, who will turn 17 in March, is already getting ready for her college admissions.

Expressing her excitement, she said, “You guys, I’m going to be looking at colleges with Portia. This is crazy.”

“She wants to go, she thinks, to the University of Miami for sports management. She was a manager of the boys’ tennis team and the basketball team, and now she’s just like, ‘I like to boss people around,’” Kyle quipped.

For the unversed, the Halloween actress, who tied the knot with C. Thomas Howell in 1988 and called it quits in 1990, was blessed with her first child, a daughter, Farrah Brittany, on October 31, the same year of marriage.

However, her second marriage was with Mauricio Umansky in 1994, when she was four months pregnant with Alexia.

It is pertinent to mention that Kyle Richards shares Sophia Kyle and Portia with her second husband, Mauricio.