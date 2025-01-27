D. Woods says she felt like ‘meat’ around Sean 'Diddy' Combs

D. Woods, former member of the girl group Danity Kane, sat down for an exclusive interview with ABC News where she opened up about her experience with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

This is the first time that she has spoken out since he was arrested for allegedly committing several sexual crimes.

Combs had played a part in putting together the girl group in 2005 through MTV’s Making the Band. Woods claimed that she had had “troubling interactions” with him as he helped grow and then later ruin her career.

"He did it in different ways with all of us, picking and prodding, just a way to chip and knock away and then praise you," she added.

The singer continued, "I see myself standing in these dark, scary, predatory spaces, and hearing somebody say some of the most degrading things to me.”

Describing how his behavior had been predatory, Woods explained, "Somebody constantly treating you like a piece of meat, only seeing, only valuing you for your sex appeal. In some of the environments, it was even scary to be by yourself."

She revealed why she had not been able to speak up about Combs in the past, stating, “It’s more of a question of why I have not been able to speak up in the past, and I would say that this moment now is a time where I feel like my experience, my truth will really be heard and actually considered and believed.”

When she was asked what she would say to him if she got the chance, D. Woods said, "I honestly do not know, but I don't think you really have to say anything. As long as I'm holding my head up high and my shoulders back."