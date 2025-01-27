Selena Gomez sobs uncontrollably over Trump's immigration policy

Selena Gomez addresses President Donald Trump's latest plan

Selena Gomez breaks down into tears as she addresses President Donald Trump's latest plan to deport millions of immigrants.

Trump’s new policy, which includes the deportation of immigrants including Mexican families, has sparked widespread fear.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Gomez, who is of Mexican descent, posted a heartbreaking video.

In a now-deleted video Gomez expressed deep concern over potential family separations.

The singer and actress sobbed as she said, "All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand.”

With tears streaming down her face, Gomez added, “I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.” In the caption she wrote, "I'm sorry" with a Mexican flag.

It is worth mentioning that Selena Gomez has been a long-time advocate for immigrant rights, having produced the 2019 Netflix documentary Living Undocumented, which tells the stories of undocumented families in the U.S.

Moreover, she had also discussed her family's immigration history, revealing that her aunt crossed the border from Mexico to the U.S. in the 1970s.