Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin spill 'eloping' plans for marriage

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin talk about their future

January 28, 2025

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin are speaking about their marriage plans.

The couple, who has been engaged for three years, recently sat for a chat with Cosmopolitan, where they revealed that they are not in a hurry for the wedding bells.

Brenda quipped: "I was like, 'If we eloped, my mom would have a heart attack that she wasn’t going to be there.’”

Meanwhile, Culkin, 44, exclaimed: “I wouldn’t even!”

"Do you not want to marry me?” Culkin then asked Brenda

"I’m fine if we don’t,” the American Horror Story star insisted. “I just want to know.”

It was then when Culkin said: “I got your back no matter what. I’ll do whatever you say you want to do," adding, "I’m in this to the end, to the very end.”

Speaking about Culkin’s personality, Brenda added: “I saw this person he put out there — it was a product of this armor that he’s put on to protect himself.”

She told Cosmo. “But I could see that that wasn’t really who he was; I could see these glimpses of this really interesting, very sensitive, very intelligent, artistic person that he doesn’t really let show.”

