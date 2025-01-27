William welcomes Jordan's Crown Prince whose wedding he attended with Kate

The Kensington Palace on Monday shared a video of Prince William welcoming The Crown Prince of Jordan, Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, to the Windsor Castle.

The brief statement shared on the Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales did not say whether the Crown Prince of Jordan arrived with his wife.

Prince William and Kate Middleton had attended the wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif on June 1, 2023.

The couple were among around 1,700 guests at the ceremony and reception held at Zahran Palace and Al Husseiniya Palace.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the then US first lady Dr. Jill Biden, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were prominent among the guests at the wedding.

At the royal wedding, Kate Middleton wore a long-sleeved, blush-pink Elie Saab gown with loose curls. For the reception, she changed into a long-sleeved, sparkly Jenny Packham dress with the Lover's Knot tiara and Greville Chandelier earrings.

Prince William, who wore dark suit and blue tie, was also pictured talking to Ivanka Trump at the wedding.

Ivanka had attended the celebration with her husband, Jared Kushner, and appeared at ease chatting with William for several minutes.

Kate Middleton lived in Amman, Jordan, with her family from age 2 to 4. Her father, Michael Middleton, worked for British Airways in Jordan in the 1980s.