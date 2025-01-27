 
Geo News

William welcomes Jordan's Crown Prince whose wedding he attended with Kate

The Crown Prince of Jordan, Al Hussein bin Abdullah II got married to Rajwa Al Saif in 2023

By
Web Desk
|

January 27, 2025

William welcomes Jordans Crown Prince whose wedding he attended with Kate

The Kensington Palace on Monday shared a video of Prince William welcoming The Crown Prince of Jordan, Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, to the Windsor Castle.

The brief statement shared on the Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales did not say whether the Crown Prince of Jordan arrived with his wife.

Prince William and Kate Middleton had attended the wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif on June 1, 2023. 

The couple were among around 1,700 guests at the ceremony and reception held at Zahran Palace and Al Husseiniya Palace.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the then US first lady Dr. Jill Biden, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were prominent among the guests at the wedding.

At the royal wedding, Kate Middleton wore a long-sleeved, blush-pink Elie Saab gown with loose curls. For the reception, she changed into a long-sleeved, sparkly Jenny Packham dress with the Lover's Knot tiara and Greville Chandelier earrings.

Prince William, who wore  dark suit and blue tie, was also pictured talking to Ivanka Trump at the wedding.

Ivanka had attended the celebration with her husband, Jared Kushner, and appeared at ease chatting with William for several minutes.

Kate Middleton lived in Amman, Jordan, with her family from age 2 to 4. Her father, Michael Middleton, worked for British Airways in Jordan in the 1980s. 

Lady Louise follows in Queen Elizabeth footsteps with major move
Lady Louise follows in Queen Elizabeth footsteps with major move
Megan Thee Stallion stuns in hooded dress during Paris Fashion Week
Megan Thee Stallion stuns in hooded dress during Paris Fashion Week
King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest appearance
King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest appearance
Khloe Kardashian recalls 'hardest' divorce from Lamar Odom
Khloe Kardashian recalls 'hardest' divorce from Lamar Odom
'Wonderful Queen' Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest move
'Wonderful Queen' Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest move
Prince Harry shares emotional message amid UK return plans with kids
Prince Harry shares emotional message amid UK return plans with kids
Lily Allen breaks down in tears discussing David Harbour divorce rumors
Lily Allen breaks down in tears discussing David Harbour divorce rumors
Meghan Markle set to make big move amid smear campaign video
Meghan Markle set to make big move amid smear campaign