 
Geo News

'Spider-Man' creator teases 'anything possible' in series

Jeff Trammell teases the possibility of a wider involvement of Spider-Man in the Multiverse saga

By
Web Desk
|

January 28, 2025

Spider-Man creator teases anything possible in series
'Spider-Man' creator teases 'anything possible' in series

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is the upcoming animated series on Disney+, and according to showrunner Jeff Trammell, "anything is possible" in the series.

It comes in response to a Screen Rant reporter's question asking the possibility of how deep Peter Parker's latest version could be in The Multiverse Saga's overall storytelling.

"I think there's room for pretty much anything in the series, depending on how long the show goes, hopefully, for a very long time," he said.

However, the creator added, "But I will say that for me right now, the important thing is making sure that this is a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."

He continued, "I love our kind of street-level aspect. We are primarily a New York-based show. There are a few instances where we kind of go a little out of New York that I won't spoil for readers or listeners."

"But the big thing is setting up this world, and I don't mind branching out of it here and there. As the show goes on, if we were to encounter other Spider-people, that could be cool."

"But, for the show in itself for me, I think our sweet spot is keeping a street-level, grounded Spider-Man," Jeff concluded.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will air on Disney+ on Jan 29.

Lady Louise follows in Queen Elizabeth footsteps with major move
Lady Louise follows in Queen Elizabeth footsteps with major move
Megan Thee Stallion stuns in hooded dress during Paris Fashion Week
Megan Thee Stallion stuns in hooded dress during Paris Fashion Week
King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest appearance
King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest appearance
Khloe Kardashian recalls 'hardest' divorce from Lamar Odom
Khloe Kardashian recalls 'hardest' divorce from Lamar Odom
'Wonderful Queen' Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest move
'Wonderful Queen' Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest move
Prince Harry shares emotional message amid UK return plans with kids
Prince Harry shares emotional message amid UK return plans with kids
Lily Allen breaks down in tears discussing David Harbour divorce rumors
Lily Allen breaks down in tears discussing David Harbour divorce rumors
Meghan Markle set to make big move amid smear campaign video
Meghan Markle set to make big move amid smear campaign