'Spider-Man' creator teases 'anything possible' in series

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is the upcoming animated series on Disney+, and according to showrunner Jeff Trammell, "anything is possible" in the series.



It comes in response to a Screen Rant reporter's question asking the possibility of how deep Peter Parker's latest version could be in The Multiverse Saga's overall storytelling.

"I think there's room for pretty much anything in the series, depending on how long the show goes, hopefully, for a very long time," he said.

However, the creator added, "But I will say that for me right now, the important thing is making sure that this is a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."

He continued, "I love our kind of street-level aspect. We are primarily a New York-based show. There are a few instances where we kind of go a little out of New York that I won't spoil for readers or listeners."

"But the big thing is setting up this world, and I don't mind branching out of it here and there. As the show goes on, if we were to encounter other Spider-people, that could be cool."

"But, for the show in itself for me, I think our sweet spot is keeping a street-level, grounded Spider-Man," Jeff concluded.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will air on Disney+ on Jan 29.