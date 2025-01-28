Queen legend, Brian May is 'a big collector' of 'toys'

Queen guitarist, the legendary Brian May, is a fan of the Star Wars franchise!

His wife, Anita Dobson, to whom he been married to for over 24 years, revealed that her husband enthusiastically collects the memorabilia of the famous George Lucas series.

Dobson, renowned for her portrayal of Angie Watts in Eastenders, stated that any items that the Bohemian Rhapsody hitmaker buys, he gets two, one for himself and one for his grandchildren.

In a conversation with Music News, she mentioned, “Brian is a collector of Star Wars toys. And astronomical stuff, Queen stuff. He’s a big collector,”

“He buys a packaged one and one that he can have for the grandkids,” Dobson added.

She continued, “He’s bought quite a lot. It’s eased off a bit, as he’s gone through life. His favourite is the little green guy, he loves Yoda,” she continued, adding that he also “loves” to collect things relating to “prehistoric creatures”.

“I always think I’ve got to have a clear out, and a lot of my clothes go to the local hospice. But there’s so much stuff. The way I look at it, my husband is a hoarder and I’m a semi-hoarder,” the actress also noted.

“I try to lessen the accumulation of stuff that comes in. My husband is really clever so any little things that come in that you think are useless he will go, ‘No, no, don’t get rid of that because it might come in useful.’ And it does. Something he is fixing, or something he has decided to add, and there it is, he’s got it in his DIY box,” Anita Dobson, the wife to Brian May, further revealed of the collectables that he keeps.

She also revealed that the musician has also kept Queen memorabilia too, which includes past costumes he wore on stage and at photoshoots, records, one-off releases and more.