Ryan Reynolds raises eyebrows with 'unwell' look at Hugh Jackman's show

The Deadpool star made an appearance at Hugh Jackman's 24-date From New York With Love residency

January 28, 2025

Ryan Reynolds raised eyebrows after a recent appearance at Hugh Jackman's show.

On Friday night the 48-year-old star joined opening night of his pal Jackman's 24-date From New York With Love residency.

However, Ryan's "unwell" appearance sparked concern among Netzins, who donned a beige shirt and had a fake tan spray on his Canadian complexion.

It is pertinent to mention that Ryan Reynolds and his wife are in the middle of a legal fight against the It Ends With Us actor and producer Justin Baldoni.

Reynolds tried to revive the magic of his hit Deadpool & Wolverine, took the mike, and gushed over his costar in a friendly exchange of praise for each other.

Fans reacted to the video posted on Hollywood Reporter's Instagram account commented on his concerning appearance and called it a PR stunt.

A user wrote, "He looks unwell."

"How much did they pay you to post this nice PR clip," another claimed.

"Dude looks like he hasn't slept for dayyyyysssss," a third user commented

Moreover, Jackman thanked Reynold for joining at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, "I love you, Ryan Reynolds, I love you, man. Thanks for coming. And thanks for asking for a free ticket, too," he noted.

