Lady Gaga reveals 'new way' of music with upcoming album, 'Mayhem'

Lady Gaga just announced her seventh studio album.

Marking a return to the music industry, apart from her popular collaboration with Bruno Mars, Die With A Smile, she is set to release her 2020 album, Chromatica’s follow up, titled, Mayhem, on March 7, 2025.

In her record, the Grammy Award winning artist has featured 14 songs, navigating the themes of transformation and chaos as well as music’s ability to unite and heal.

Mayhem will be executive produced by not only Gaga but her fiancé, Michael Polansky too as well as Andrew Watt.

Speaking of the album, that will also include her songs, Disease and Die With a Smile, the Bad Romance singer said, "The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved."

Further describing the creative process of making the album, she explained it as "reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way."

The third single off the album, Mayhem, is set to premiere on February 2, during the 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony.

Additionally, this comes amid Lady Gaga being set to perform alongside the likes of Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Nicks, and Joni Mitchell, at Los Angeles' Inuit Dome on January 30 for FireAid, in order to support the communities affected by the recent and devastating LA wildfires.