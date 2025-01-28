Kevin Costner sets out to explore the 'history of America'

In American history, the Yellowstone National Park has much significance, and Kevin Costner is exploring it further in his upcoming docuseries.



Believed to be a sequel of his 2022 project Yellowstone One Fifty, Yellowstone to Yosemite will be a three-episode documentary on Fox Nation, a streaming platform of Fox News.

"Once in a while, you come across a story that has that truly special mix of elements; it's stranger than fiction and happens against all odds. It results in something that legitimately changes the world for the good, and, most importantly, it all really happened," he shared in a statement.

"The story of President Teddy Roosevelt and John Muir's camping trip through Yosemite is one of those truly special ones, and I'm excited to dig into the next chapter of the preservation of the American frontier."

The first episode will air on Feb 8, which will see the Yellowstone star explore the American West in regard to the 1903 Yosemite expedition of Teddy Roosevelt and environmental advocate John Muir.

"Kevin Costner has a unique ability to capture the American experience and captivate an audience through his extraordinary storytelling," said Fox Nation president Lauren Petterson as the series is part of Fox Nation's "American 250" campaign, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the country next year.

"With the enormous success of our first project together, there is no filmmaker that better embodies the spirit of America 250 than Costner," the statement concluded.