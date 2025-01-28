Billy Ray Cyrus speaks for first time after son Trace's concerned letter

Billy Ray Cyrus spoke out for the first time amidst a noticeable family tension

Trace Cyrus posted an open letter to his father Billy on January 22, penning his concerns over his health and noting that he and his siblings were “genuinely worried” for the Achy Breaky Heart singer.

The 63-year-old country singer took to YouTube on Sunday to share his 2009 music video that feature his 35-year-old son.

"Sunday callin," Billy wrote in the caption.

"Giving thanks for the California Rain . Praying for the brokenhearted and their pain. Praying for my family. For my children … sons and daughters…and their mother. Let this moment be the start of healing for us all. 'The past does not equal the future.' Amen," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Billy adopted Trace in 1993 after tying the knot with his ex-wife Tish Cyrus.

The pair are also parents to Miley, Brandi, Trace, Braison, and Noah. Billy also shares a son named Christopher from a previous relationship.