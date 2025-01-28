Jennifer Garner sets to appear in new Peacock drama

Jennifer Garner will star and co-executive produce the Peacock's adapted series of Elin Hilderbrand's novel The Five-Star Weekend.



According to Variety, Bekah Brunstetter will be creating, writing and also executive producing.

Also, Beth Schacter is tapped as the writer and executive producer, along with Sue Naegle and Ali Krug, who will also work as executive producers through their Dinner Party Productions banner.

The series' official logline reads, "Hollis Shaw (Garner), a famed food influencer known for her delicious recipes, impeccable taste, and warm demeanor, suffers a devastating loss. Unable to move forward, the death starts to expose the cracks in Hollis's picture-perfect life—her strained marriage, her complicated relationship with her daughter, and her growing pursuit of validation from her followers."

"In an effort to overcome grief and find herself again, Hollis gets the idea to host a weekend away at her house on Nantucket with three friends from different stages in her life: her childhood, her twenties, thirties, and one surprise fifth star. Set against a luxurious and coastal backdrop, they will mature in ways they could never imagine as boundaries are pushed and secrets are exposed," it concluded.