Kanye West's next album 'Bully' hailed as 'so crazy'

Bully is the upcoming album by Kanye West, and Jim Jones is already hyping it, calling it "so crazy."



The former The Diplomat band member linked up with Ye in Tokyo while sharing the photo on Instagram.

Writing a long caption, he said, “Bully this album so crazy I wouldn’t drop if I was y’all or drop now cause when he drops this is gone b a big problem. We not takin no for answers we are th BULLY.”

He also penned, “We out here playin BULLY BALL,” adding, “Only shot u don’t make is th shot u don’t take. This is about believing in yourself when no one else will. I’m a student and A teacher this past 5 days I was th student I learned so much about character never judge unless u wearing a black robe."

“Safe to say @ye back aka THE REAL BILLY GOAT pun intended,” he continued. “I’m high on integrity. I only respect those tht keep their word and are accountable for all there actions @justinlaboy a,s solid as a rock; . Know how we bomin bout u 2 words: '**** serious' and 'respectfully.' The eagle has spread its wings again time to attack," he noted.

The post comes after he has had a beef with his ex-collaborator Cam’ron, and the Power hitmaker appeared to have taken the side of Jim.

It is believed because Kanye also shared a post after the meeting that included his brand YZY’s jacket and a Dipset chain — which is the nickname of the hip-hop group.



