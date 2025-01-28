Tyga, Bobbi Althoff dating rumours answered

Bobbi Althoff has turned down rumours of her dating Tyga.

The 27-year-old podcaster busted the rumours on January 26 via a TikTok, where she insisted that the rapper "is a friend" only.

"I'm not dating Tyga. I'm not. I was never dating Tyga. I will never be dating Tyga," she in response to the online chatter surrounding the pair's friendliness since the rapper's initial on her podcast The Really Good Podcast.

The rumours first began after her appearance on Tyga's Twitch livestream earlier that day.

The influencer mom also addressed a TikTok she saw online that speculated their potential relationship, saying the clip showed "no evidence" that they are together and added it "really blows my mind how few brain cells men have."

Althoff next hit back at some mean comments from the online trolls about her appearance.

"Newsflash... I was never interested in you, there was never a chance that I would date you so I'm glad we're on the same f****** page," she added in the clip.

@bobbialthoff Bobbi responds to allegations she is dating Tyga ♬ original sound - Bobbi

Bobbi—who shares daughters Isla, 2, and Luca, 4, with ex-husband Cory Althoff—also answered online concerns about where her kids are since they don't feature in her videos.

"I don't post my kids and I'm not going to start to validate how good of a mother I am."

"I don't post my children on the internet," she continued. "It's a decision I made and because of that, you guys don't see them."

Althoff then concluded her video, saying, "I give so many f**** about what you guys say. I wish I didn't, though. One day I'll get there."

Althoff's ex-husband Cory filed for joint divorce custody of their kids in February 2024, marking July 4, 2023, as the date of separation.

The exes married in January 2020 but split citing “irreconcilable differences.”