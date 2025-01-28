 
Kelly Clarkson gets honest about 'The Rookie' cameo

Kelly Clarkson opens up about her experience of walk-on role in ABC drama 'The Rookie'

January 28, 2025

In 2023, Kelly Clarkson does a cameo in The Rookie. But after two years, she wants to apologize to the cast and crew.

Explaining why, she says on her daytime talk show titled The Kelly Clarkson Show, “Oh my God, I was terrified. I have to apologize to that cast and crew. I was terrified.”

She appeared in season five, episode 12, Death Notice, as she continues, “The Rookie they invited me, and here’s the thing — I’m a huge, like, I’ve been a fan of Nathan Fillion since Castle. I already get nervous on sets, but then he made me more nervous than I have ever been on a set… I was an idiot on that set.”

The Stronger singer shares that walk-on roles are not her cup of tea. “Maybe Only Murders in the Building because I love Only Murders,” the Just Sing hitmaker noted. “But no, I’ve seen the level in which that show [operates] — I am not a walk-on, so I actually take that back.”

“That’s never been my goal to be like, ‘Oh, I want to do all these things.’ I’m just a big fan,” Kelly concludes.

