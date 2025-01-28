Miley Cyrus opens up about past mistakes

Miley Cyrus has no urge to redo any past mistakes

In a recent with Pamela Anderson, the 32-year-old singer opened up about what she learned from her past actions and "detours."

Cyrus, who performed in The Last Showgirl's soundtrack Beautiful That Way, remembered how she always wanted to be a "Baywatch" actress.

"Ever since I was little, it was only Pam when people would ask me what I wanted to be when I grow up," Cyrus said in a video posted on Instagram on Monday, January 27.

The Flower singer went on to say, "I would say you. And the whole thing. The tattoos, the hair, all of it. That's all I wanted to do,"

The Disney alum noted how she got inspired by Anderson's evolution, "I've had so many different pivots and evolutions and — one might say — detours within my path. But it always ends up coming back around to make the next stage of who we are. Something that's more potent, something that's more real."

In response, Anderson said, "I don't want to think about it (past) anymore, but then [a director] goes, 'No, bring it with you, baby.'"

"I'm not ashamed of my life. I don't need to let anything go," she concluded

Cyrus added that she is "so proud of every moment and now every stage" of her life and does not want to "go back and change anything."

"Except a couple things I was wearing," she quipped.