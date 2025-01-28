 
'Suits' star Gabriel Macht makes a pact after leaving US

Gabriel Macht moved out from the US after completing nine seasons of 'Suits' in 2019

January 28, 2025

Gabriel Macht has decided to keep his location confidential after moving out of the US.

Macht, 53, who played lawyer Harvey Specter in the legal show Suits, took a "long break" from acting once the show ended in 2019 and decided to focus on his family.

“I got out of town and we're exploring the world,” People Magazine quoted Macht, who shares daughter Satine, 17, and son Luca with wife Jacinda Barrett.

The actor-producer also made a pact to his home location confidential once he left the US.

“I don't tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps,”

“Right before COVID, we wanted to take the kids out of school and homeschool them,” Macht shared of his original plan. “But then we got stuck and so we were in Manhattan. That just wasn’t doing it for us.”

That's when the actor decided to jet off with family to "explore the world."

“I grew up in L.A. and I lived in New York for many, many years,” Macht said of his time in the States. “Half of my life on the East Coast, half of my life on the West Coast.”

On the work front, Macht is currently a creative partner and executive shareholder in Bear Fight Whiskey. He will also return to the small screen in the upcoming spinoff, Suits LA.

"I've done some commercial work as a brand ambassador, but I wanted to be a partner in a company that made sense," he told the publication.

