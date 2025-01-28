 
Cardi B has a bold new addition to her piercings

Cardi B already has several other piercings, including in her ears, nose, chest, belly button, lip, and eyebrow

January 28, 2025

Cardi B just got a piercing on an unexpected body part.

The rapper, 32, made the announcement on Monday via X, revealing that the new spot was, in fact, her "butt crack."

"Soooo …….i got my butt crack pierced," Cardi wrote in her post, making her fans wonder "how is it even physically possible?!"

"sounds like a pain in the a**!" another user joked.

Cardi B then followed up with a photo to back up her claim, asking in the caption, "Do I lie?"

The WAP rapper last got her body pierced last summer.

"I came in for one thing," she joked in a TikTok video, showing off her new glitzy ear piercings.

"Look what Harrison did!," the rapper then moved the camera to show the tattoo artist, who she had previously gone for a new Monroe piercing—usually a stud located above the upper lip—and a few new earrings.

Cardi also took care of an old peacock tattoo on the side of her hip in 2023 with a touch-up.

"This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted," she concluded the post before thanking Schene.

