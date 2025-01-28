Kevin Costner’s new docuseries sparks 'Yellowstone' speculation amid feud

Kevin Costner’s latest project, a three-part docuseries titled as Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner for Fox Nation, is drawing attention as fans speculate whether the actor is subtly leveraging his Yellowstone fame following his high-profile departure from the hit show.

The Oscar-winning actor exited Yellowstone after reports of a feud with series creator Taylor Sheridan, and his new docuseries has sparked interest, with many pointing to its title as a potential nod to the franchise.

Despite the title, the docuseries focuses on Costner retracing the footsteps of historical figures like President Teddy Roosevelt and naturalist John Muir, delving into Yosemite's history and its role in the creation of the U.S. National Park System.

While the project centers on conservation and history, the association with Yellowstone is hard to ignore, especially since Costner's character, John Dutton, was dramatically written off the show.

According to Daily Mail, Costner expressed enthusiasm for the new series, stating, “Once in a while, you come across a story that has that truly special mix of elements; it’s stranger than fiction and happens against all odds.”

Meanwhile, Yellowstone fans continue to speculate about the show’s future following Costner’s departure.

Moreover, executive producer David Glasser recently hinted at an exciting evolution for the series, with spinoffs in development.

Additionally, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who play Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, are confirmed to reprise their roles in a yet-to-be-announced spinoff.

Furthermore, Costner’s move to focus on his new projects comes as Yellowstone fans eagerly await updates on the series’ next chapter, signaling a shift in focus for both the actor and the beloved franchise.