Bob Dylan makes shocking announcement about major 2025 spring tour

January 28, 2025

Bob Dylan is kicking off the 2025 leg of his Never Ending Tour in an unconventional way, bypassing major cities in favor of performances in smaller venues across Oklahoma, Kansas, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

The tour begins on March 25 at the Tulsa Theater in Tulsa, Oklahoma, home to the Bob Dylan Center.

Dylan, who has performed over 3,000 shows since launching his Never Ending Tour in 1988, has recently focused on tracks from his 2020 album Rough and Rowdy Ways.

However, the 2025 tour marks his first live performances following the success of A Complete Unknown, a biopic about his early career starring Timothée Chalamet.

According to People, directed by James Mangold, A Complete Unknown has garnered eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Chalamet.

Meanwhile, Dylan praised the film, calling Chalamet “a brilliant actor” and encouraging fans to watch the movie and read the book it’s based on, Dylan Goes Electric!

