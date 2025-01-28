Prince William goes against Edward, Sophie with major plans for Lady Louise

Prince William is planning to go against Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex as he makes huge plans for their daughter Lady Louise Windsor.

According to a new report, the Prince of Wales wants to bestow a new Royal title on the 21-year-old after taking over the throne from his father, King Charles.

A source close to the Royals told Woman’s Day that William wants to recognize her growing popularity and dedication to Royal duties.

Recently, Louise mirrored the late Queen Elizabeth II after getting enrolled at the St Andrew's University Officers Training Corp.

Speaking with the publication, the insider said the Prince of Wales is "serious" about making Louise a working Royal, sparking speculation about a potential new title for the young royal.

“William’s serious about making her a working royal. He’s even prepared to give her a new title,” the insider said.

“The devotion she has shown over the years will only improve after military service - she’s a very impressive young lady.”

This comes after Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, talked to The Sunday Times about her kids not using their Prince and Princess’ titles after turning 18 or working in official capacity for the Royal family.

"We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living,” she told the publication in 2020.

"Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but it’s highly unlikely."