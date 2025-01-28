 
Mauricio Umansky breaks silence on reconciliation rumors with Kyle Richards

Kylie Richards and Mauricio Umansky called it quits in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage

January 28, 2025

Mauricio Umansky has opened up about the possibility of his reconciliation with his estranged wife, Kyle Richards.

During an appearance on Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast, the real estate broker revealed that he and the actress “have yet to file for divorce,” but they have not discussed reconciliation.

“I think that we are both allowing time to pass without doing anything. I think that the way I’m seeing it, is that everything will happen naturally for whenever it is meant to be or however it’s meant to be,” said Mauricio.

“The longer you’re apart the harder it is,” added the 58-year-old.

Mauricio added that he is currently enjoying his single status after moving out of their Encino home to an apartment.

On the other hand, Kylie spoke about her friendship with Mauricio, revealing she and her estranged husband still “love each other” and “want the best for each other.”

“We have a great relationship. We had a great marriage for a long time. And now we have this great friendship. And we know that we are a family no matter what,” said the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in an interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap.

