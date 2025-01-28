Gwen Stefani shares her thoughts on Blake Shelton’s hunting passion

Gwen Stefani is reportedly “not happy” with her husband Blake Shelton’s hunting hobby.

An insider revealed to Life & Style magazine that Blake’s love for hunting deer is not an “easy thing” for Gwen to handle as she is a big advocate for animal rights.

“They agreed to disagree about his hunting back when they first got together,” said insider. “But that doesn’t mean it’s an easy thing for Gwen to handle.”

The confidant mentioned, “She’s a huge animal rights person, and has been mostly vegan for a long time. So, it’s pretty hard to have her husband out there killing animals for a good time.”

“She’s certainly tried to get him to see her point, but it’s not something he will ever back down on. Still, the least he could do is be a little more low-key about it,” continued the source.

“He seems to get a kick out of rubbing it in her face, even though he knows it makes her sick to her stomach,” added the insider.